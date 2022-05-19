St. Paul Johnson won its seventh consecutive badminton state championship and 12th title overall, edging conference rival Washington 4-3 in the final at Eden Prairie High School.

The Governors won three of the first four matches and their third doubles team of Lena Nguyen and Alexis Xiong rallied for a 14-21, 21-17, 21-16 to clinch the victory.

Washington, which has never won a state crown, lost in the title match for the fifth time. All five setbacks have come against Johnson over the past eight years.

RON HAGGSTROM

Etc.