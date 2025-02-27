St. Paul Johnson boys hockey is no more.
St. Paul high schools to fold into one boys hockey team
Starting next season, the historic St. Paul Johnson hockey program will fold into Highland Park, giving the city one public-school co-op boys team.
A tradition-rich program with state titles in 1947, 1953, 1955 and 1963 was the latest boys hockey causality, bowing to changing eras and demographics on St. Paul’s East Side.
“We hung on as long as we could,” Johnson coach Steve “Moose” Younghans told the Star Tribune on Thursday morning.
St. Paul school district leaders sent an email to students and families announcing the news Thursday morning. In the email, obtained by the Star Tribune, district leaders wrote that they believe all St. Paul players will have an opportunity to play next season on this single team without cuts.
Highland Park will be the host school, with practices and games being held there. St. Paul Central also feeds into Highland; Como Park previously fed into Johnson. The Highland coaching staff will lead the team, the district’s email said.
Johnson will have only four players for the upcoming 2025-26 season, Younghans said, plus two from Como Park who fed the co-operative program.
“It has been decided St. Paul Public Schools and the athletic directors to combine (co-op) the hockey teams and create one SPPS team starting the 2025-26 season” Highland athletic director Pat Auran wrote in the email.
How rich is Johnson’s history? The great Herb Brooks played there, on the 1955 team, before going on to become hockey royalty.
More recently, Highland Park was on the opposite side of the sliding-participation trend in boys hockey. In 2016, the school completed construction of a privately funded locker facility, the centerpiece of its remarkable program comeback. The varsity program had ended in 1987 and formed a co-op with Central that lasted until 2007, when both schools decided to send their hockey players to Como Park’s program.
Strong youth program numbers led to Highland Park varsity hockey relaunching in 2010-11, and soon it will stand as the single host for all.
The Johnson and Highland Park programs posted losing records this season, with the Johnson Governors going 9-14-2 and the Highland Park Scots 8-17-2. Across the river, Minneapolis has posted successful seasons recently with its one co-op city team, formed in 2010, and now St. Paul will try to follow suit.
