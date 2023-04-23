Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Flood waters were starting to recede Sunday in much of Minnesota, but St. Paul remained among the cities still watching the water rise on its riverfront.

With rain not anticipated by forecasters in the next few days, flood conditions were expected to stabilize or recede across most of the state.

"Looks like everything is near crest, at crest, or already on its way down at a gradual pace," said meteorologist Ryan Dunleavy of the National Weather Service.

The weather service is tracking a system that could bring rain at the end of the week, but Dunleavy said that's too far in the future to predict the potential impact on flooding.

Floodwaters were beginning to recede west of the Twin Cities on the Crow and Minnesota rivers, with cresting reported at cities such as Montevideo, Granite Falls, Mayer, Delano and Rockford, according to the weather service.

The Mississippi River had crested at Fridley but continued to rise in St. Paul. The river is expected to keep rising in Hastings and Red Wing, as flooding pushes south on the Mississippi.

The Red River of the North has seen only moderate flooding, helped by a dry fall and a slow spring thaw that eased the threat posed by the snowy winter.

Fire Chief Jeff Boushee, the emergency manager in East Grand Forks, Minn., said there had been little impact in his city on the Red's east bank. Only two streets have been closed, at a rail overpass and on the west side of levees installed after the record 1997 flood.

"We're currently less than a foot over the moderate flood stage," Boushee said. "We're going to hold that line at the 41-foot mark at least until Sunday." Surrounding townships have reported minimal flood damage, he said.

After the water recedes, Boushee said, riverfront bike trails will need to be cleared of debris. But he said he didn't expect any lasting damage from this year's floods.

The Red crested at the moderate flood stage in Fargo-Moorhead, according to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting.

"The Red River going through the Fargo-Moorhead area has crested and appears to be receding," Empting said. "We're not experiencing anything too terrible now."