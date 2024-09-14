St. Paul

St. Paul house fire leaves one hospitalized with injuries

Investigators were looking into what caused the blaze.

By Kyeland Jackson

September 14, 2024 at 8:42PM
Small yellow and white house in background with smoke coming from window, with firetruck at right foreground and hoses on the lawn and firefighters working in early morning darkness.
St. Paul firefighters responded to a fire in the 200 block of Edmund Avenue on Sept. 14, 2024, and rescued a resident through a window. (St. Paul Fire Department)

Fire and smoke billowed from a St. Paul home early Saturday morning, leaving one person hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

St. Paul firefighters received reports of the fire around 5 a.m. Saturday. They rushed to the 200 block of Edmund Avenue in Frogtown to find smoke rolling out of the home’s windows.

Jamie Smith, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, said crews rescued one victim by lifting them through a window. Paramedics then transported the victim to a local hospital where they were listed in serious but stable condition. The fire was quickly put out.

Firefighters were told another victim was inside the home, but found no one after searching the building. No other injuries were reported, and fire investigators were looking into what caused the blaze.

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

