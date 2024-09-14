Fire and smoke billowed from a St. Paul home early Saturday morning, leaving one person hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
St. Paul house fire leaves one hospitalized with injuries
Investigators were looking into what caused the blaze.
St. Paul firefighters received reports of the fire around 5 a.m. Saturday. They rushed to the 200 block of Edmund Avenue in Frogtown to find smoke rolling out of the home’s windows.
Jamie Smith, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, said crews rescued one victim by lifting them through a window. Paramedics then transported the victim to a local hospital where they were listed in serious but stable condition. The fire was quickly put out.
Firefighters were told another victim was inside the home, but found no one after searching the building. No other injuries were reported, and fire investigators were looking into what caused the blaze.
