St. Paul fire inspector charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault of 13-year-old

A St. Paul fire inspector is charged with kidnapping and child solicitation after allegedly trying to sexually assault a 13-year-old who needed a ride to school.
James Allen Thomas, 73, of Woodbury, is accused of picking up a middle school girl who had missed the bus and was walking to school in late May. He allegedly took her to his apartment where he tried to assault her and offered her money for sex.
Thomas is facing felony charges of kidnapping, attempted criminal sexual conduct and solicitation of a child, according to documents filed in Ramsey County District Court on Friday. He is due in court for a first appearance at 9 a.m. Monday.
Thomas was identified in court documents as a fire safety inspector for St. Paul’s Department of Safety and Inspections (DSI).
The middle schooler told police she was walking on Phalen Boulevard in the rain to try to get to school when she stopped at a medical clinic for help. Near the entrance, she said Thomas was sitting in an SUV and asked if she needed assistance.
Noticing the man’s uniform and radio, the girl said she thought he was a security officer, so she accepted a ride to school. She told police Thomas drove her to his apartment instead.
According to court documents, Thomas tried to force the girl to perform sexual acts. She refused. He allegedly said he’d give her $50 to take her clothes off and engage in sex.
Thomas allegedly grabbed the child’s iPad and asked if she had her location on. She told police he eventually drove her to school, while asking her questions about sex and her home address.