St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's COVID-19 emergency declaration expired Tuesday, marking a shift to the city's regular governance structure after responding to the pandemic for more than two years.

Carter no longer has the ability issue emergency executive orders, and a handful of city's remaining pandemic provisions are no longer in effect.

Since Carter first declared an emergency March 15, 2020, the City Council has repeatedly approved requests to extend the measure granting him special executive powers. Citing downward trends in COVID-19 data, the mayor decided not to ask for an extension beyond Tuesday's expiration date.

"After two long years, finally being able to end this state of emergency is a huge relief," Carter said in a statement.

The expired executive orders included measures that rolled back permitting regulations for outdoor dining areas, reduced licensing fees, limited third-party delivery fees and allowed inactive business licenses. St. Paul skyways will resume their normal 6 a.m. to midnight hours.

Kamal Baker, Carter's press secretary, said the mayor is "exploring ways to formalize some of the policies related to economic recovery through administrative or legislative action."

"In some ways the pandemic forced us to experiment, and now we have the benefit of being able to see what came out of it," Council Member Rebecca Noecker said.

Many City Council members have for weeks said they are eager to return to St. Paul's normal governance model, which requires public hearings and multiple readings to implement or change laws.

Some expressed frustrations after Carter issued a mask mandate and vaccine-or-test dining requirement amid a wave of cases fueled by the omicron variant earlier this year. Members said they were given little notice of the mayor's plans and found themselves fielding questions and criticism from constituents about a policy they didn't design.

"Giving the mayor those executive powers short circuits the normal processes of democracy and deliberation," Noecker said. "That's important when there's an emergent situation, but we're long past the time of an emergency."

The council resumed its in-person meetings in January, and many city commissions that were meeting remotely have since followed suit.