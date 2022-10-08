A car crash in St. Paul's East Side neighborhood injured three people and left another person dead.
St. Paul police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:10 p.m Friday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and White Bear Avenue, tweeting that one of the drivers did not survive. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating the incident and plan to release the name of the victim when that investigation ends.
