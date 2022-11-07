A driver from St. Paul was killed over the weekend in a chain-reaction crash that started with her hitting a deer in western Wisconsin.
The wreck occurred before dawn Saturday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Hammond, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Jessica A. Love, 43, of St. Paul, hit a deer at about 5:45 a.m., leaving her car inoperable in the left lane, the patrol said. That's where an SUV hit Love's car and sent it into the ditch to her right.
Emergency responders declared Love dead at the scene, according to the patrol. Two people in the SUV, which rolled several times and came to rest in the median, suffered noncritical injuries.
