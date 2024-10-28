St. Paul developer has big plans for Victoria and Grand

Under development firm Reuter Walton, Parritz was project lead for Kenton House. Reuter Walton is not a part of the Victoria project, Parritz said, although he is working with former Dixie’s on Grand owner Peter Kenefick. Parritz said he envisions a project similar to Kenton House, which replaced the single-story building that housed Dixie’s, Saji-Ya and Emmett’s Public House with a five-story building featuring four floors of apartments above street-level commercial space.