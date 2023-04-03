St. Paul continued its cleanup Sunday of the weekend snowstorm, as plow crews worked with the warmer, sunny weather to clear roads rather than declare a snow emergency, and thousands slowly regained power.

On Sunday morning, more than 4,000 homes and businesses were still without power in St. Paul according to city officials, as early-morning temperatures remained in the 20s. Hundreds of St. Paulites still were without power Sunday afternoon, according to Xcel Energy, and scattered power outages were reported across the metro.

In a statement, Xcel said crews would be working through Monday evening to reconnect everyone, though by then an estimated 98% of customers had their power restored.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter Sunday afternoon for those without power at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Dr., Woodbury. Officials said the church would remain open overnight if needed, but would close at 10 p.m. Sunday if unoccupied and reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

St. Paul crews plowed most major streets on Saturday and started clearing the more treacherous residential streets Sunday morning.

"Limited crews are plowing and salting residential hills and curves throughout St. Paul today," according to a statement from the city's Department of Public Works.

Public Works Director Sean Kershaw on Sunday explained the crews were limited because the city forestry and traffic operations staffers who often help with plowing were busy clearing downed trees and assisting Xcel Energy.

St. Paul officials said they were counting on the weekend's sun and warmer temperatures to do the bulk of snow-clearing this week. Minneapolis leaned on a similar strategy over the weekend.

"Not plowing curb to curb on the residential routes [Saturday] was strategic to let the snow melt down," read a statement from the Minneapolis Department of Public Works.

The Twin Cities exceeded 50 degrees Sunday for the first time this year, said Chris O'Brien, National Weather Service meteorologist.

The metro area is expected to see another day of rain and light snow Wednesday and chilly weather Thursday. But O'Brien said high temperatures would otherwise stay in the 40s and 50s.

Kershaw said St. Paul's pothole problem was a big consideration in their decision not to declare a snow emergency. Plows can damage streets, making potholes worse, he said. And all the costs of a snow emergency in St. Paul can range from $500,000 to $800,000.

"I'd rather put that money, at this point of the year, into potholes rather than plowing," Kershaw said. St. Paul is firing up its bituminous plant this week.

St. Paul forestry crews still were busy clearing city streets of fallen branches on Sunday afternoon. Kershaw said between 150 and 200 trees fell in St. Paul, along with hundreds of large tree limbs.

The wet, heavy snow knocked out power for thousands, and St. Paul officials asked residents to report damaged trees on public property by calling 651-266-6400 or emailing parkscustomerservice@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

City forestry crews will continue working Monday to clear tree limbs from city streets.