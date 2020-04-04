In an effort to encourage social distancing, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Friday night announced the partial closure of three city streets to vehicle traffic.

The closures will support walking and biking in and around three park areas, including Como Lake and Park, Lake Phalen and Park, and Cherokee Park.

“As an avid runner with a newborn daughter at home, I know that getting outdoors is critical to our well-being — if we can do so responsibly,” Carter said in a news release. “Our increasingly crowded sidewalks, trails and bikeways demand new spaces and new conversations to ensure we can all safely get out and about.”

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic until further notice:

• Como Lake and Park: E. Como Lake Drive from E. Como Boulevard to Lexington Parkway.

• Lake Phalen and Park: E. Shore Drive from Johnson Parkway to Arlington Avenue.

St Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

• Cherokee Park: Cherokee Heights Boulevard from Baker/Chippewa to Annapolis.

The closures come in response to residents’ requests for a better ability to practice social distancing while outdoors.

STAFF REPORT