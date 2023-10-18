A split St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved a set of sweeping changes to its zoning code that allow duplexes, triplexes and townhomes to be built throughout the city.

For decades, nearly half the land in St. Paul could only be used for single-family homes. Now, up to six housing units will be allowed in almost every neighborhood on lots that are large enough.

The council voted 4-3 to pass the changes, with Council Members Jane Prince, Chris Tolbert and Russel Balenger opposing the measure. Both Prince and Tolbert said they worry new rules will lead to the demolition of smaller, more affordable homes to make way for multi-unit developments.

City officials are hoping increased density will help alleviate St. Paul's housing shortage, eventually leading to more affordable options — particularly for low-income families and people of color, who were historically segregated as a result of past zoning policies.

They also say the changes will give residents more housing choices to suit a variety of lifestyles.

Though the policy has been in the works for more than two years, it was passed with relatively little fanfare — a stark contrast to the bitter debates over Minneapolis' 2040 Plan, which in 2018 opened the door for triplexes throughout the city.

Minneapolis' first-in-the-nation reform has not yet led to a deluge of duplexes and triplexes, and subsequent reforms in the suburbs have spurred little development. Officials have noted that financing and building code requirements can create challenges for smaller projects, which may not be able to produce a standard market-rate return.

The changes passed in St. Paul adjust dimensional requirements — such as setbacks, building and lot-size standards — to give developers more flexibility to build multi-unit housing without having to seek variances.

Under the new ordinance, fourplexes can be built throughout most of the city, with the exception of a portion of the Highwood area, a hilly part of the Mississippi River bluff on the East Side that isn't consistently served by city sewer or water services. Five-unit buildings are allowed by major transit corridors.

Developers can build six-unit properties if they meet the city's "density bonus" requirements, which incentivize builders to convert existing residential properties or add units with three bedrooms or income restrictions.

Additional amendments aim to make it easier to split lots and build accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary housing units that would share a lot with a single-family home.

In a statement, Mayor Melvin Carter called the vote "a big step toward achieving the goals outlined in our 2040 Comprehensive Plan."

"With these changes, we are investing in the housing supply and expanding affordable housing opportunities for all of our residents," Carter said.

This is a breaking news story. Check startribune.com for further updates.