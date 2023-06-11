The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man suspected of breaking into a home and threatening someone with a gun was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

St. Paul police responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Fremont Avenue, after a 911 caller said their door was kicked in by a man they knew and threatened them with a gun, according to the department's news release.

The caller said multiple shots were fired. Upon arrival The man had fled by the time officers arrived, police said. Officers found a vehicle matching the description, and police pursued when it drove off.

The vehicle went west on Interstate 94 before eventually exiting the interstate in Minneapolis, and the pursuing officers stopped it, the release said.

After approaching the vehicle the officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

St. Paul police requested the BCA handle the investigation.

The department and BCA declined to provide additional information about how the shooting took place and who was responsible. A BCA spokesperson said more information would be shared in a few days once agents have completed preliminary investigation.