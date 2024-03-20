Authorities say the man who died of gunshot wounds in St. Paul last week was a 23-year-old from Minneapolis.

St. Paul police identified Devon Johnson as the man who died in Dayton's Bluff on March 14. It's unclear why Johnson was killed, but investigators believe reports of shots fired and vehicles traveling away from a damaged car in that neighborhood may be tied to his death.

Callers reported gunshots at around 11 p.m. that night near the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue. Officers found no victims there but located an unoccupied and damaged vehicle in the middle of the street. The damage suggested the vehicle was in a crash.

Additional officers pulled Johnson over after spotting him driving erratically about a mile away.

"Officers stopped the vehicle and located an adult male inside suffering from apparent gunshot injuries," St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said in a statement announcing Johnson died at the scene. " Johnson's vehicle "appeared to have been in a recent crash and investigators believe it is connected to the shots fired call."

Johnson's death marks the fourth homicide in St. Paul this year. There were eight by this time last year according to a Star Tribune database.