Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a St. Paul resident last week.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 21-year-old Toumai Gaynor was the man found with critical gunshot injuries last week. Fire department medics rushed Gaynor to Region's Hospital that morning but he died hours later. Gaynor's death marked the 10th homicide in St. Paul this year.
The St. Paul Police Department said a 21-year-old from St. Paul was arrested in Gaynor's death Monday, and booked into jail on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune normally does not name suspects until they are charged.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Smith Foundry will shutter Minneapolis furnace after settling air pollution case with EPA
The foundry, which has operated in Minneapolis' East Phillips neighborhood for 101 years, will become a metal finisher, and pay $80,000.
Minneapolis
Police ID driver critically wounded near where Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was killed
'He was on his way home that evening and just happened to pass through that intersection at exactly the wrong time,' the man's father told the Star Tribune.
Local
St. Paul authorities arrest suspect in shooting death
Police found the 21-year-old victim, who was identified Monday, with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that crashed through a yard.
Local
Minneapolis police union votes to approve tentative contract for historic 21.7% pay raise
Rank-and-file members voted to ratify the contract 301 to 63; accord still requires City Council approval.
Business
Student expulsion lawsuits against Providence Academy in Plymouth goes to arbitration
Four families sued Providence last year alleging the school wrongly suspended their kids for alcohol use and perpetuated a false sexual assualt rumor. The school says a sex video led to the expulsions..