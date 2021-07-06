The summer I moved back to Minnesota, my partner found a 4-inch green caterpillar in the grass while mowing the new backyard. The caterpillar clung to a fallen branch of the maple, still eating from the leaves on it. Of all the types of caterpillars in the world, this was one of just a few I recognized. Its cool green body appeared soft to touch, yet was almost untouchable beneath rows of club-like colored spikes each ending in a burst of black spines. A startling creature, both dazzling

and grotesque. Imagine a unicorn crossed with Jabba the Hut and shrunk to ﬁt in the palm of your hand: the caterpillar of a cecropia moth.

My mother, a lifelong lover of bugs, had raised these moths when I was growing up. She had once found a mating pair on a wood vine, captured the mated female and fostered the eggs and reared the larva on a steady supply of fresh leaves. For years I watched my mother bag her caterpillars, thousands all told, on the box elder by the barn — she had sewn sacks from old sheer curtains so the light could pass through — and later, when the box elder tended toward blight, she switched to the wild cherry trees on the edge of the woods. When these blighted also, she found a young willow deep in the forest.

I placed a cutting from the maple in a jar of water on the counter, and taped paper over the jar's mouth so the caterpillar would not fall in. We fashioned a foot-wide column out of wire mesh to surround it. I set a plate on top. The light of the kitchen tinged the caterpillar's skin yellow. I thought this signaled a parasite. I called my mother to tell her what we had found. I knew she would be amazed.

Its skin looks yellow, I told her, do you think it has a parasite?

Probably, she said. The color was not alarming to her, but she said it would be rare to ﬁnd a wild cecropia caterpillar without a parasite. An infected caterpillar would likely die before it spun a cocoon, or if it did spin, would not hatch. Many times I had watched my mother deem a caterpillar unwell and cast it out of her bag, taking care to ﬁnd it a new foothold when the caterpillar was strong enough but otherwise tossing it into the undergrowth.

I replaced the branch often. The leaves dried out quickly, many of them dotted with wide black spots. The caterpillar ate less than I expected. Beneath its spines the skin wrinkled and stayed a sickly green. Then the caterpillar stopped eating altogether.

The next morning a thin white web crossed back and forth beneath the caterpillar, and more silk spooled from the spinnerets on its lips. The cocoon, when ﬁnished, remained white in color. Over the next few days it ought to have turned cocoa brown. Instead the cocoon turned gold like straw and stayed that way. We let it rest on a shelf in the bathroom.

In the months that followed I often wondered what lay inside the pale cocoon. Why did I feel wrong to have placed my hope there?

One day in May of the next year, the trembling of wet wings in the mirror caught my eye. The wings opened into a broad span of gray suede, barred with rust and cream, and marked with white crescents. The moth was female, her furred body already heavy with eggs. Would a mate that wintered in the wild hatch as early? Whether or not they found each other, she would live only days.

She clung to my ﬁnger with her pronged legs as I carried her out of the house. Her wings thrilled in the wind. She crawled from my ﬁnger onto the leaves of a hydrangea and then she didn't move.

Within an hour, another moth had joined her. Their symmetries a kaleidoscope, twinned and teeming.

Jackie Polzin lives in St. Paul with her husband and children. Her debut novel, "Brood," was published by Doubleday in March 2021.