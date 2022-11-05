No. 4 seed St. Anthony scored early in each half, defeating No. 3 seed St. Paul Academy 3-2 in the Class 1A girls' soccer state title game Friday evening at U.S. Bank Stadium.

St. Anthony scored right away, when senior midfielder Eileen Cardona converted on a penalty kick only 1 minute, 45 seconds into the game. Cardona's kick found the left corner of the net.

The Huskies scored quickly in the second half, too, with a goal from senior defender Anna Abel after a corner kick to make it a two-goal lead 1 minute, 11 seconds into the half. Spartans sophomore Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson cut the deficit to one in the 56th minute, with an assist by freshman Lucia Gonzalez.

Huskies junior midfielder Meghan Przybilla got it back to a two-goal margin, scoring with about 17 minutes to play in regulation. The Spartans answered again as senior Maryeva Gonzalez made it 3-2.

The Huskies (14-3-1) won their first state title in their second overall and second consecutive state tournament appearance. They finished the season with nine straight wins, outscoring opponents 48-9 in that stretch.

St. Paul Academy (11-6-3) was in search of its first state title in seven trips for the program. It finished second in 2004. The loss ended the Spartans' six-game winning streak, a stretch that included five shutouts before the state semifinal victory over Breck.