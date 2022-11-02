More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Academy boys soccer shuts out Marantha in Class A semifinal
St. Paul Academy's 6-0 win over Marantha on Tuesday, Nov. 1 advance them to the Class A tournament finals.
Wolves
Timberwolves' Edwards staying grounded so far this season
Anthony Edwards has not dunked this season, something he attributes to not having his normal spring in his legs.
High Schools
St. Paul Academy routs giant-killer Maranatha in Class 1A semifinals
The Spartans made sure the Mustangs didn't spring another upset.
Wild
Fogarty makes his Wild debut in familiar Xcel Energy Center rink
Steven Fogarty won a state championship with Edina at the Wild's home arena and later played there in NCAA regionals with Notre Dame.
St. Paul
Veteran St. Paul police commander to be next chief
Mayor Melvin Carter announced his selection this morning at City Hall. Axel Henry is commander of St. Paul's narcotics, financial intelligence and human trafficking division. The selection now awaits City Council approval.