St. Olaf hired Megan Lueck as Oles women's basketball coach on Friday.

Lueck spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach at South Dakota State, which won five Summit League regular-season and three league tournament titles and reached the Sweet 16 in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Before that, she spent two seasons as a video coordinator at Florida State, and she also previously worked at Vanderbilt and Mercer.

A four-year letterwinner at Minnesota Duluth who was Bulldogs captain in 2013-14, Lueck is the all-time leading scorer at Winona High School.

Lueck replaces Jasmine Borgmann, who spent 2023-24 as Oles interim coach after former coach Kelly Mahlum moved into an administrative role in July 2023. Mahlum is now serving as interim athletic director after the death of Ryan Bowles from cancer on June 19.

"Her coaching experience, recruiting experience, and her overall vision for the program stood out in the interview process and are a great fit for Ole athletics," Mahlum said in a statement. "I am excited to watch the growth of the program under her leadership."