Susan Rundell Singer will take over as the next St. Olaf College president this summer, the first woman to hold the job at the liberal arts school in Northfield.

The transition will mark a significant change for St. Olaf College, which has been led by President David Anderson for nearly 17 years. Anderson is set to retire at the end of this school year.

"I've admired St. Olaf for many years," Rundell Singer said in a statement, saying she appreciated its "clear sense of mission and values." She said she looks forward to working with people on campus "to create together the next chapter of the college's history."

St. Olaf College was founded in 1874 by Norwegian Lutheran immigrants and today enrolls roughly 3,000 students who report a wide range of religious backgrounds, according to the college's data.

Rundell Singer currently works as the vice president for academic affairs and provost at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., a private school that also enrolls about 3,000 students. She is also a professor in the college's biology department.

Before taking those jobs, Rundell Singer worked as the director for the Division of Undergraduate Education at the National Science Foundation, an agency that aims to advance science and engineering research. She spent 30 years as a professor at Carleton College, also based in Northfield, and led that school's Perlman Center for Learning and Teaching.

"In Susan, we have found a president with a national reputation, local ties, impeccable credentials, and the experience to lead St. Olaf to new levels," Board of Regents Chair Jay Lund said in a statement. "Our search committee put their hearts into this process, and we couldn't be more thrilled with the result."

