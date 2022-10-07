SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia announced Friday that the president of its Senate faces criminal charges.
Officials did not specify the charges, but instead referred to a legal code that relates to the perversion of justice. No further details were immediately available.
St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre said in a statement that he was revoking the appointment of Stanley Felix and relieving him of all senatorial duties.
It wasn't immediately clear if Felix has an attorney.
