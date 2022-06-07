ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The St. Louis Park City Council has approved $4 million for water main repairs.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that the money will go to repair mains that broke in the same neighborhood on May 21 and June 3. The first break affected more than 55 homeowners with up to 3 feet of sewage water and sludge filling their basements. An estimated 22 homes were affected in the second break.

The relief funding comes from multiple sources, including the city's insurer, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, the city's general fund and federal COVID-19 relief aid.