Favorite room: A landscaping company created a patio for a St. Louis Park family's unused driveway space.

Created by: Field Outdoor Spaces.

The back story: Adrienne Richardson's driveway had always bothered her. The family had two cars, so didn't need the three-car garage and she wanted a way to optimize space. "I felt like our front yard looked like a parking lot," she said.

How it was created: Field Outdoor Spaces landscape designers suggested making a patio with paver stones and creating a landscaped buffer of steel planters and tall trellises.An outdoor fire pit was added so the space could be used into late fall.

Budget: $18,000.

The result: A design that is as functional as it is easy on the eyes. "The plantings are mostly native and provide habitat for insects," Richardson said, adding that they've grown crops of peppers and tomatoes and hops.

The new favorite room: Richardson said the family enjoys spending time out on their driveway-turned-patio. It's now a regular gathering spot for family and friends.

"It has made such a wonderful, pleasant space. We can enjoy [the patio] and wave to our neighbors," she said. "And in the fall, we watch movies."

