A 40-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident north of Cloquet on Wednesday.

The man, a Culver, Minn., resident, was working in a Northland Construction gravel pit, a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

He had been working alone on a large piece of equipment, although others were in the vicinity, the release said. He was found already dead by another employee. The Cloquet Fire Department's "heavy rescue team" responded.

The death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).