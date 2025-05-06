St. Louis agrees to pay $4M to settle lawsuit alleging inhumane conditions at now-closed jail

St. Louis has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that inmates at a former medium-security jail were housed in ''inhumane conditions'' that included rodent feces in food, infestations of bugs and snakes, and unbearable overcrowding.
The nonprofit ArchCity Defenders announced the settlement on Tuesday as it filed a motion in federal court seeking authorization to begin notifying people who were incarcerated at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution that they could be eligible for damages.
Demolition of the troubled jail, known as the Workhouse, began earlier this year. Around 16,000 people jailed there for five or more days from November 2012 through June 2022, when it closed, may be eligible to file a claim if the settlement is approved.
The agreement, signed April 10, said that the city denied any wrongdoing or liability.
Mayor Cara Spencer, who was sworn into office five days after the agreement was reached, declined to elaborate during a news conference Tuesday. ''I can't really speak to those decisions before I was sworn into office,'' she said.
All seven of the original plaintiffs who sued in 2017 are Black, as were the vast majority of inmates at the jail, although just over half of St. Louis' residents are Black. Virtually all of the people jailed there were awaiting trial because they couldn't afford bail, mostly for non-violent crimes.
''It was a horrible place,'' said one of the plaintiffs, Jasmine Borden, in a written statement. "They treat dogs at the shelter better than they treated us. It's nice to be compensated with the settlement, but I can't get back any of the time that I was dealing with being locked up and being away from my kids in that unsuitable environment.''
Another of the plaintiffs, James Cody, also said dogs were treated better during a news conference when the lawsuit was first filed.