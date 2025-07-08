St. Jude Children's Hospital's fundraising arm selects new CEO in midst of global expansion

Anand is quick to point out that ALSAC does not use donors' specific data to communicate to them individually, but does use aggregated data to make decisions about what information may interest certain types of donors. ''For us, it is really, really vital that the consumers have trust in us and that they see us valuing their privacy, that they see us valuing their information and using it in the right manner,'' he said. ''And so we're really careful about it.''