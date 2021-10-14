GAME OF THE WEEK

St. Olaf at St. John's, 1 p.m. Saturday: St. Olaf (3-2) will try to end a seven-game losing streak to the Johnnies in the MIAC Northwoods Division game. The Oles defeated crosstown-rival Carleton 23-14 last week in their first division game. The Johnnies (5-0), ranked No. 5 in Division III, are playing their first division game. The Johnnies defeated Augsburg 50-0 last week for their second consecutive shutout.

WEEK 7 STORYLINES

• Minnesota Morris has a three-game winning streak, its longest since 2012. The Cougars, who started the season 0-3, play at Crown on Saturday.The Cougars have been led by Marcus Reeb, a sophomore from Toronto. He has rushed for six TDs and passed for 10 TDs.

•Minnesota Duluth, ranked No. 16 in the D2Football.com Top 25, has played the past two games without quarterback John Larson. Logan Graetz, a freshman from River Falls, Wis., threw four TD passes as the Bulldogs rallied for a 31-27 victory over Mary, last Saturday in Bismarck, N.D.

• Wayne State is ranked in the AFCA Division II Top 25 for the first time in ten years. The No. 23 Wildcats have won four consecutive games—including victories over Minnesota Duluth (31-28 on Sept. 25) and MSU Mankato (35-24 on Oct. 9).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jake Balliu, WR, Winona State: The graduate student from Lake Villa, Ill. is seventh in D-II in kick return yards (349). He returned a kickoff 97 yards for a TD in the Warriors' 52-49 loss to Northern State.

Henry Trost, RB, St. John's: The senior from Lindstrom, Minn., rushed for 107 yards and four TDs against Augsburg. Trost has scored 24 touchdowns in his past 18 games.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Consecutive victories by Winona State over Northern State before the Wolves' 52-49 victory in Winona last Saturday.

34 Rushing attempts (tied for third-most in St. Olaf history) by junior Wayne Embry, a junior from Birmingham, Ala.

