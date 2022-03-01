St. John's and the University of Northwestern received berths in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament after winning their conference titles while Gustavus and North Central University won D-III women's berths.
The MIAC-champion Johnnies will play Calvin College at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Platteville, Wis. Northwestern, which won the UMAC title, will play Pomona-Pitzer at 3:10 p.m. Friday in Elmhurst, Ill.
In the woman's tournament, first-time MIAC titlist Gustavus will play Simpson College in Oshkosh, Wis., and North Central will play Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Decatur, Ill. Times for the games, which will be played Friday, haven't been set.
Friday's winners will advance to the second round of the tournament on Saturday.