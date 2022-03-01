St. John's and the University of Northwestern received berths in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament after winning their conference titles while Gustavus and North Central University won D-III women's berths.

The MIAC-champion Johnnies will play Calvin College at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Platteville, Wis. Northwestern, which won the UMAC title, will play Pomona-Pitzer at 3:10 p.m. Friday in Elmhurst, Ill.

In the woman's tournament, first-time MIAC titlist Gustavus will play Simpson College in Oshkosh, Wis., and North Central will play Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Decatur, Ill. Times for the games, which will be played Friday, haven't been set.

Friday's winners will advance to the second round of the tournament on Saturday.

The complete brackets are here: Men | Women