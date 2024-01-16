NEWARK, N.J. — St. John's coach Rick Pitino is recovering from COVID-19 and will miss his team's game against Seton Hall on Tuesday night, the school announced.

Pitino's absence was announced about three hours before tipoff. Associate coach Steve Masiello will serve as the Red Storm's acting coach against the Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East) and will handle media responsibilities.

The 71-year-old Pitino is in his first season at St. John's (12-5, 4-2). One of the winningest coaches in NCAA Division I history, he was hired March 20 after spending three seasons at Iona.

During his 35 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Pitino has made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances with five different schools and advanced to the Final Four seven times, a total reached by only six coaches all-time.

He became the first coach to take three different schools to the Final Four and the first coach to win an NCAA championship at two different schools — Louisville and Kentucky.

