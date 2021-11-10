NEW YORK — Julian Champagnie had 20 points as St. John's romped past Mississippi Valley State 119-61 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Posh Alexander had 18 points for St. John's. Tareq Coburn added 13 points. O'Mar Stanley had 12 points.
Caleb Hunter had 16 points for the Delta Devils. Gary Grant added 11 points. John Aguer had 10 points.
