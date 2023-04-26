More from Star Tribune
Business
Minn. farmer needs a truck with a cooler; farm bill could help
A push is on by BIPOC farmers to court more attention during this congressional farm bill negotiation season.
Wolves
Souhan: Here's a 10-point plan for turning the Wolves into big winners
As disappointing as it was to make another quick playoff exit, the Timberwolves offered hope in the final three games of the series against Denver. Here's how to turn that hope into reality for next season.
St. Paul
St. Paul City Council to vote next week on mandate to secure guns and ammo
Local leaders and safety officials say the measure will save lives, but those opposed to it say the ordinance will endanger residents.
East Metro
Flooded St. Croix River forces marinas to delay start of boating season
The river hit 89.26 feet this week, more than 2 feet above flood stage
Local
State confirms four new cases of canine influenza in the Twin Cities
The virus is likely spreading throughout the community after first being reported in Minnesota earlier this month when about 200 dogs were infected at Animal Humane Society shelters.