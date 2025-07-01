St. Cloud

St. Cloud YMCA makes final fundraising push for outdoor water park

Y leaders need the last $5 million in donations raised by Labor Day to get shovels in the ground this year.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 6:55PM
A rendering for a planned water park at the St. Cloud YMCA shows a large pool, water slides and lazy river. (Submitted)

ST. CLOUD – Ever since the municipal pool here closed more than two decades ago, people have been asking for a new outdoor swimming hole that isn’t just a splash pad or wading pool.

That could become a reality soon — as long as the community steps up and raises the last third of the $15 million for the water park project planned at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA.

“We will get a shovel in the ground as soon as we get these dollars raised,” said Greg Gack, executive director at the Y. “We’ve worked really hard over the last three years in the private, quiet phase of fundraising. Well, now we need to get loud. And now we need to finalize it.”

Gack said the Y has raised about two-thirds of the funding from families and businesses, as well as a $1 million commitment from Stearns County using one-time federal relief funding. Local legislators supported a $5 million bonding request this session but the request was not included in the final bill, Gack said.

The fundraising is not new to Gack, who helped plan and raise money for the YMCA facility, which opened in 2017 in St. Cloud’s Whitney Park. The city of St. Cloud partnered with the Y on the $24 million project, which was funded by a voter-approved referendum, a regional sales tax and donations from the community.

The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA opened in 2017. (Jenny Berg/The Associated Press)

The project plans have always included a future water park to fill the gap left when St. Cloud’s municipal pool, which was south of Lake George, closed after a 2002 chlorine gas leak was deemed too costly to repair.

“Our community has been asking for this for a long time,” Gack said.

The water park will include features for all ages, including a pool, water slides and lazy river. Gack anticipates up to 1,300 people would visit each day. Admission will be part of Y membership and also accessible with Y day passes.

Supporters say the water park is important for the area’s livability: to attract and retain young professionals with families, to draw people from neighboring communities to the area and, most importantly, to provide an amenity for locals.

“While we’re a land of 10,000 lakes, not everybody has access to lakes,” Gack said. “It just brings another bright spot in our community.”

Y leaders are asking community members to consider pledging in three- to five-year commitments in order to secure the funding now. They hope to raise the last $4 million to $5 million by Labor Day. Donations can be made at the website at scymca.org/waterpark.

Related Coverage

High Schools

St. Cloud swimmer with a record in hand has another in mind

No Section

New St. Cloud water safety program aims to reduce childhood drownings

“The truth is we don’t have the opportunity to keep pushing this project out, because all it does is add more cost to the project,” Gack said. “This is it. This is a call to action: If we want our water park, we need you now.”

To get the latest news from St. Cloud and central Minnesota in your inbox, sign up for the free St. Cloud Today newsletter.

about the writer

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at bergjenny.01. Sign up for the daily St. Cloud Today newsletter at www.startribune.com/stcloudtoday.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Woman hit by stray bullet while running in central Minnesota

card image

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise is asking the public for information on anyone shooting a firearm at the time.

St. Cloud

St. Cloud YMCA makes final fundraising push for outdoor water park

card image

St. Cloud

White Earth Band’s St. Cloud cannabis dispensary opens Wednesday

card image