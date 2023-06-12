ST. CLOUD - A 35-year-old St. Cloud woman pleaded guilty late last week for her part in two homicides in 2021, as well as for promoting prostitution from behind bars earlier this year.

Angela R. Jones was charged two years ago in Stearns County District Court for her connection to two homicides: the deaths of 28-year-old Janesa Harris, who was fatally shot in her St. Cloud apartment, and 25-year-old Keisa Lange, who was shot in the head and left on the side of the road on the far south side of the city.

Court documents fail to provide a clear motive for either slaying but reference alleged drug and sex trafficking by those being investigated for the homicides. County Attorney Janelle Kendall said prosecutors are not required to prove motive so they don't tend to speculate.

On Friday, Jones entered an Alford plea of guilty to second-degree murder for Harris' death. Such a plea does not admit guilt, but says the defendant believes prosecutors would have a high probability of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt. In exchange for the plea, one count of first-degree murder will be dismissed.

Jones' sentencing is slated for Aug. 25, where she is expected to get 25 years in prison, according to court documents.

Jones also pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding an offender after the fact in relation to Lange's death, as well as one felony count of promoting prostitution. In the prostitution case, Jones was accused of arranging for a woman she met in Wright County Jail to engage in sexual acts with her husband for $300.

Jones is expected to serve sentences for those convictions at the same time as the murder sentence. Other charges, including three counts related to child endangerment, two counts related to prostitution and three more serious counts related to Lange's death, will also be dismissed.

Jones was one of four people charged in Lange's homicide. In April, a jury found DeAntae D. Davis guilty on four felony counts. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July. Alicia M. Lewis pleaded guilty to one felony count and is awaiting sentencing. Kenneth J. Carter was acquitted of all charges in March.

According to court documents, the four defendants took Lange to a secluded area off S. Cooper Avenue, where she was shot and left at the end of a cul-de-sac the morning of June 3, 2021.

Police found the vehicle used in the homicide at Jones' residence in the 600 block of N. 8th Avenue. Witnesses near the house told police they saw the defendants cleaning the car, and Jones later told police the four defendants burned their clothes and destroyed their phones, court documents state.