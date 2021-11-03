St. Cloud school district Assistant Superintendent Laurie Putnam will take the helm of the central Minnesota school district next year.

The St. Cloud school board on Wednesday voted unanimously to select Putnam, assistant superintendent of secondary education, as the next leader to replace Superintendent Willie Jett when he departs in June.

"Putnam is a rising star that is a great educational leader now and will prove to be an even more exceptional leader in the future," said Les Green, board member, in a release.

Jett announced in October he will leave the district at the end of the school year, citing plans to spend time with family and pursue other interests. Jett, 57, was selected in February 2013 to lead the district of about 10,000 students.

Putnam has been assistant superintendent since July 2019. She joined the school district as a counselor at South Junior High in 2009 after working in the Minneapolis School District; she then was an assistant principal for three years before being named principal at Kennedy Community School in 2015.

"Putnam has proved herself to be a leader of integrity, strength and vision during her time in out district," states a news release issued by Shannon Haws, board chair. "Our community, staff and students have had the opportunity to see her calmly and courageously lead through unprecedented times and plan for the future. ... We know that she is well-prepared to lead our ever-changing district as a voice of reason who deeply understands our district's unique strengths and opportunities."

Putnam, 47, is married to state Sen. Aric Putnam, a Democrat who represents Senate District 14.

