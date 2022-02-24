ST. CLOUD — Population growth here on the western and southern sides of the city are mandating new lines be drawn for the city's ward system.

St. Cloud grew by 5% from 2010 to 2020, with much of the growth in Ward 3 and Ward 4; meanwhile, Ward 1 — which includes downtown, the St. Cloud State University campus and some core neighborhoods — saw a decline in residents. But the population difference for the wards was fewer than 1,000 residents, according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, so the ward system didn't require an overhaul.

"The redistricting ward map really keeps it pretty intact. It just changes some wards by blocks or streets," Kleis said.

St. Cloud has four wards, each with seven precincts. The city's seven-member council is made up of representatives from each ward, as well as three at-large members. This fall, all four ward seats are up for election.

The city is required to update its ward map once every decade when states redraw the borders of congressional and legislative districts following the decennial census. Updated maps show changes to the boundaries for House District 14A and 14B, which run through the city.

Former boundaries showed much of the northern and eastern part of the city within House District 14B, with parts of the western and southern side in 14A. The new map shows a more north-south divide with parts of the Lake George Neighborhood and Southside University Neighborhood moving into District 14A.

"The goal is not to separate a precinct into two legislative districts. That's why we wait for the state to draw the lines," Kleis said.

City races are nonpartisan so Kleis does not anticipate pushback from residents on the proposed map, which the city released Wednesday. Residents can comment on the changes until March 28, when the City Council will vote to approve the updated map.

Each of the four wards has about 17,200 residents. Ward 2, which includes a section of the north side along the Mississippi River and the city's east side, did not change much in population from 2010 to 2020.

Growing in population were Ward 3, which includes the western part of the city and a portion of the north side, and Ward 4, which includes much of the southwest side of the city. To even out the population differences, Ward 1 is growing geographically to the north and west.

Kleis said the city's charter mandates the wards be within one-quarter of 1% deviation for population size, which is about 170 residents.