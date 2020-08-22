ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police in St. Cloud are searching for three men suspected of robbing a downtown pawn shop.
The St. Cloud Times reported officers responded to a report of a robbery at Security Coin and Pawn Shop around midday Friday. Three men had entered the store and approached two employees behind the counter. All three men were wearing masks.
One of the men left but the other two each grabbed an employee and punched them in their faces. The two men then leaped over the counter, took jewelry from a display case and left.
The employees, a 75-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
