A St. Cloud man died in a crash on Interstate 94 on Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as Henry Smith, 45.
According to the State Patrol, Smith was driving east on Interstate 94 through Monticello just after noon Saturday when his pickup veered off the right side of the road and crashed.
Smith was declared dead at the scene.
No other cars were involved, the patrol said, and no one else was hurt.
