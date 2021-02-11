A man who had been "acting suspiciously and making statements that could pose a risk to public safety" was taken into custody Wednesday in St. Cloud, police said.

The man was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday outside his apartment building in the 3700 block of W. St. Germain Street by SWAT team members, police said in a news release. There had been what police called "an ongoing investigation" of him.

The man was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for a health assessment.

Police secured the man's apartment and garage unit and searched them, along with the help of a Minneapolis police bomb squad and St. Cloud firefighters. The bomb squad and firefighters were present "due to information learned during the investigation and for precautionary reasons only," police said.

Police called the man's case "an isolated incident" and said it is unrelated to any other events, such as the investigation of Tuesday's shootings in Buffalo, Minn.

Residents of the apartment complex were not evacuated, but authorities and the building's manager worked together to craft "a safety plan" while the search was underway, police said.