ST. CLOUD — Authorities identified a man who was found dead at the scene of a small grass fire near Tech High School earlier this week as 26-year-old Mohamed M. Mohamud of St. Cloud.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene on the south side of the city just after 11 a.m. Monday. Authorities originally called the death suspicious, but on Wednesday they said Mohamud died as a result of the fire and that no foul play occurred, according to St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Lori Ellering.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal's Office assisted in the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
BCA: Police fatally shot woman in North Branch after she didn't respond to orders to drop gun
Jamie Crabtree can be seen on squad car camera video "appearing to point an object at the officers," a statement from the BCA read.
Local
Minnesota says tobacco firms owe $58M in underpayments from landmark settlement
Attorney General Keith Ellison's office alleged Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds owe the state of Minnesota nearly $10 million a year since 2019.
Local
Saving lives at the push of a button: Minneapolis unveils first Narcan vending machine
Lifesaving drugs that reverse the effect of an opioid overdose are available free from a vending machine outside a south Minneapolis fire station.
Local
Stormy forecast causes Minnesota cities to cancel, postpone fireworks displays
Storms are dampening Fourth of July celebrations around the Twin Cities.
Local
What's open and closed on July 4 in the Twin Cities
Many malls and grocery stores will be open and parking meters free, and buses and trainss will have more limited runs.