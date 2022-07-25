Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot earlier this month in north Minneapolis.

Marcus R. Brown, 28, of St. Cloud, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck on July 16 at N. Bryant and 21st avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A caller to 911 reported about 3 p.m. seeing Brown on the ground in front of a vehicle. Officers arrived and provided immediate aid to him before fire and emergency medical personnel took over, according to police.

An ambulance took Brown to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died on July 20, police said.

There have been no arrests announced in connection with what is the city's 49th homicide this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Police are urging anyone with information about this killing to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction could result in a reward.