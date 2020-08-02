BIG LAKE, Minn. — Divers have recovered the body of a St. Cloud man who drowned after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake.
Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott said the dive team was called in around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the lake's swimming beach after a witness saw a man fall off a tube and go under water.
Several people searched for the man but could not find him.
The sheriff said the body of Ashutosh Dahal, 24, was recovered around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in about 9-10 feet of water, WJON-AM reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
St. Cloud man drowns after falling off tube in Big Lake
Divers have recovered the body of a St. Cloud man who drowned after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake.
Local
Crash investigation sites help keep Minnesota highway traffic moving
Motorists involved in crashes on two freeways in Minneapolis have a place to pull off the road and get out of harm's way.But many drivers…
Variety
Wisconsin reports 922 new COVID cases, 1 new death
The daily count of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin dipped on Sunday as the state added one more death.
Local
St. Cloud man drowned in Big Lake
The decedent recently graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in computer science.
South Metro
Twin Cities metro police blotter, Aug. 2
BLAINE JULY 3 Driving violation. A 54-year-old man was cited for driving his motorcycle with a 4-year-old child on board at NE. Able Street…