ST. CLOUD — Police here identified the woman found dead in a house fire Monday as 34-year-old Kaitlyn A. Hitchcock.

Hitchcock was a resident of the house in the 100 block of 17th Avenue S. where police and fire departments responded to a fire just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

One resident fled the house and first responders carried a resident in a wheelchair out of the burning house. After the fire was extinguished, authorities found Hitchcock's body on the second floor.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office indicates the preliminary cause of death is related to injuries sustained from the smoke and fire, according to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Oxton said Friday the fire is not considered suspicious and is believed to be accidental, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

The fire is estimated to have caused $70,000 in damages. No other occupants or responders were hurt in the fire.