Landline is adding buses to its St. Cloud service in June.

The company now provides shuttle rides in cars from St. Cloud Regional Airport to Sun Country flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The service will add motor coach buses on June 6, up to three routes a day, Landline and Sun Country announced Thursday.

Landline also provides bus service between MSP and Duluth. When air-travel demand fell because of the pandemic, Landline decided to use cars to bring Sun Country passengers from several regional cities to MSP. It now uses cars to and from Mankato, Rochester, Brainerd, La Crosse, Wis., and Eau Claire, Wis.

Sun Country's website allows passengers in those areas to select the local city as a departure point.

The cost of the car or bus service is factored into the itinerary.

With vaccinations for the coronavirus proceeding, demand for air travel is returning. Executives at the two companies have forecast that ride-service capacity and routes will expand as bookings for Sun Country rise in coming months.

Staff report