Coborn's has announced changes among its executive leadership as the St. Cloud-based grocery retailer marks its 100th year.

Dave Meyer has been named chief operating officer of the 59-store employee-owned grocery chain.

The promotion is "to recognize the role [Meyer] was largely in already as executive vice president," company spokesman Dennis Host said Monday. Meyer continues to oversee company operations, human resources, workforce planning, marketing and in-store merchandising.

"Dave has proven to be a valuable asset to Coborn's through his strong leadership, vision, and commitment to the company's operational standards and growth," Chris Coborn, chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. "He has developed his leadership skills over his 35-year tenure with the company and has been a key part of our growth and success."

Meyer has climbed through the ranks at Coborn's since he joined the company in 1985 as an evening shift manager.

"I am humbled by this opportunity to continue to serve in the leadership of our growing company," Meyer said in a statement. "I look forward to executing our next phase of growth."

The company also announced that Troy Vosburgh has joined Coborn's as vice president of fresh merchandising and will oversee strategy in its produce, meat, deli, bakery and floral departments.

Vosburgh replaces Mike Richter, who retired in December after 22 years with the company. Vosburgh joins Coborn's from Skogan's Festival Foods in Wisconsin, where he was vice president of fresh foods for the past 14 years.

Other promotions announced last week include:

• Dusty Kerssen to senior director of human resources.

• Chris Schlichting to director of continuous improvement.

• Peter Coborn to director of strategic pricing.

Founded in 1921, Coborn's has 59 stores and nearly 9,300 employees across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin under the Coborn's, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher's banners.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482