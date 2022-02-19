ST. CLOUD, Minn. — No more free parking at St. Cloud's airport.
After decades of not charging for parking, the St. Cloud Regional Airport will launch a paid parking system on March 1, the St. Cloud Times reported Friday. On-site parking in paved and gravel overflow lots will cost $5 per day.
The fees mark one of the most visible changes since control of the airport shifted from the city to a regional authority in December.
The move means some operating expenses that had been covered by property taxes will now be covered by user fees. The first two hours of short-term parking will remain free.
The airport is the sixth-largest in Minnesota.
