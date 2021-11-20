St. Anthony police are seeking help in finding four missing siblings.
Joshua Vanderslice, 16; Rose Vanderslice, 12; Katelyn Crosser, 12; and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home, on foot, around 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 and have not returned. Their direction or destination is unknown.
Joshua was wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans; he is 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and has high-functioning autism. Rose, Katelyn and Rosalina were wearing shorts and shirts; they are 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
St. Anthony police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the police department via the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office at 952-258-5334.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing -- the holiday season
Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?
Local
St. Anthony police seek help finding 4 missing siblings
Brother and three sisters left home late Friday afternoon and haven't returned.
Local
Rich history: Native Americans 1st to arrive in Milwaukee
One doesn't need to go far in Wisconsin to notice the deeply rooted Native American influence in the state — for starters you could simply look at the variety of Native American names that can be found on a map of the state.
Local
University researchers trying to make up for lost time
First came the 2019 flood.
Local
New research center measures impact of racism on healthcare
The University of Minnesota opened a new research center in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic that measures the impact of racism on chronic health inequities among people of color in Minnesota.