St. Anthony police are seeking help in finding four missing siblings.

Joshua Vanderslice, 16; Rose Vanderslice, 12; Katelyn Crosser, 12; and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home, on foot, around 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 and have not returned. Their direction or destination is unknown.

Joshua was wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans; he is 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and has high-functioning autism. Rose, Katelyn and Rosalina were wearing shorts and shirts; they are 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

St. Anthony police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the police department via the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office at 952-258-5334.