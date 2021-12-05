MINNEAPOLIS — Police in St. Anthony found a man dead inside a home late Saturday and took into custody a second man with a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but no charges have been filed, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.
Police initially responded to the home after receiving a report of a dead man inside with "obvious signs of trauma," according to a statement from the department. Officers met a relative of the man who discovered his body while checking on his welfare.
The man with the stab wound was treated at a local hospital.
