Crystal Hill-Hover, a one-time drug offender, is on the recovery road, and finding business success along the way.

Under a pilot program, Hill-Hover, 40, is one of only a few former offenders in Minnesota who has been approved for a business loan guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Mentor Paul Kustermann, a one-time police and corrections office who has spent the past 15 years working in the addiction recovery field, also is an investor in Hill-Hover's Twin Cities Wellness Center & Recovery Gym.

Kustermann, a former part owner of Restoration Counseling & Community Services (RCCS) in north Minneapolis, helped her plan her business.

"Crystal was dropped off at RCCS by a Minnesota Department of Corrections van with a box of her possessions," Kustermann recalled. "Her drive was evident. She was a standout. Committed to recovery and lifestyle changes."

Hill-Hover advanced to sober housing within five months, and helped lead others, he said.

"She has a big heart," Kustermann said. "She was someone I could get behind after she was a client."

Hill-Hover's entrepreneurial vision was to develop, eventually, her own wholistic treatment facility that provides physical, spiritual and emotional support, as well as assistance through partner agencies and nonprofits with housing and employment services.

The fact that Kustermann and two other investors put up more than $120,000 to help launch Twin Cities Recovery last year impressed bankers at Alerus bank, which secured a $210,000 working capital loan earlier this month.

Angela Kazmierski, Hill-Hover's commercial lender at Alerus Bank, and Julie Stewart, Alerus SBA credit manager, said Hill-Hover was open and tenacious and demonstrated character, on top of a credible business plan.

"Crystal is the rare borrower with a criminal background," Kazmierski said of Hill-Hover's two felony convictions and 16 arrests.

"However, she made us a believer with her effort and determination," she said. "And people on our team saw that this could work. Crystal did what was needed to get this over the finish line."

Twin Cities Wellness Center & Recovery Gym in June achieved a its first profit on $90,000 in revenue. The loan proceeds will help expand the in-demand facility from 32 to 48 clients by fall.

Hill-Hover was a good student who dropped out of high school in Ohio. She had started using and selling marijuana. She eventually followed her mother into using and selling methamphetamine. Long-term use of meth is highly addictive and can result in psychological and physical deterioration. And death.

Hill-Hover moved in 2000 to the Twin Cities, near her grandparents, She had worked for a pizza chain in Ohio and took a store-management job with the company here. However, she couldn't kick her addiction or financing it with drug sales.

She started to turn her life around in 2015, during a second stint at the Minnesota women's prison at Shakopee. Hill-Hover also had a son. A third drug conviction would mean federal prison and loss of custody.

She completed a recovery program and was doing well in a strenuous "boot camp" program of physical training and personal development. She had a plan. And was developing the fortitude to execute.

Hill-Hover earned her high school equivalency degree. And when she arrived from prison to RCCS, she was en route to a master's degree in business from Capella University.

She stayed close to Kustermann, 63, who spent 10 years as an Army sergeant and then as an Atlanta police officer before getting into prison work and community-based recovery. He increasingly saw many prisoners' problems rooted in disadvantaged childhoods, dysfunctional homes, schooling stopped before completion and chemical dependency.

Hill-Hover envisioned her own recovery center and health business with Kustermann.

"Paul is kind of the dad and mentor I never had," Hill-Hover recalled. "My dad died of alcoholism when I was 15. I have nothing but love and respect for him. And he's been there for me since the RCCS recovery program.''

Hill-Hover said her business works because it is client-focused, customizes treatment with comprehensive assessment and tracks progress. Most of Twin Cities Recovery clients are ex-convicts. The atmosphere is professional but supportive and casual.

"They know they are surrounded by people who have been in their shoes," Hill-Hover said.

Twin City Recovery's revenue comes from private insurance, Medicaid or other government assistance, patient payment and families. It can cost $100,000 or more over a year, depending on services. But it is much cheaper than recycling through prison for years.

"Crystal has positively modeled and influenced hundreds of people over the last several years," Kustermann said. "This stuff helps repair and restore people."