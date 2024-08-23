Minnesota’s high school football season begins next week, but it’s not as simple as that.
St. Anthony, Breck to meet at TCO Performance Center for Zero Week football
The two teams will play the state’s lone Zero Week game, getting a start ahead of the others.
For St. Anthony and Breck, it begins Friday.
Those two Twin Cities schools are involved in the only Zero Week game on the schedule. Zero Week is a method put in place by the Minnesota State High School League that allows teams to start a week early in order to overcome scheduling problems and get to a full eight-week regular season.
The details on the state’s first game of 2024 and only game of Friday:
Site: As the lone game of the day, it gets a special venue, TCO Performance Center, the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.
Time: Kickoff is 7 p.m.
About St. Anthony: The Huskies went 4-7 last season, but three of those victories came in the last four games of the season. The run ended when they lost to Totino-Grace in the Class 4A Section 4 championship game.
About Breck: The Mustangs went 4-6 and similarly had a late burst of success, winning two in a row before Minneapolis North ended their season in the Class 3A Section 4 semifinal.