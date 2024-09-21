Sri Lanka has more women voters than men but no female presidential candidates

Sirimavo Bandaranaike served her first term as prime minister of Sri Lanka for nearly five years starting in 1960. Even though it was her prime minister husband's assassination that forced her political entry, she held the distinction of being the world's first woman to be elected prime minister and would go one to hold that office twice more. Her younger daughter, Chandrika Kumaratunga, later became the country's first and only female president, holding office from 1994 to 2005.